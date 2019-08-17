Washington State DNR releases tsunami simulation

On Thursday, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources released a simulation showing what might happen to Washington state if a tsunami were to hit.
The simulation is for a hypothetical magnitude 9.0 earthquake on the Cascadia subduction zone.
The height of the waves are shown through color with red being 10-feet or higher and purple being 10-feet or lower.
The simulation show the 10-foot or higher waves moving through the Puget Sound, hitting the islands.
According to the simulation, Seattle would see waves less than 10-feet.
The simulation is a work in progress and will continue to be updated over the next few years.