Washington State University has signed Head Football Coach Mike Leach to an extension through the 2023 season.

The extension comes after Leach guided the Cougars to a school-record 11 wins in the 2018 season, capped by a victory in the Alamo Bowl over Iowa State and a No. 10 ranking in the final Associated Press and Coaches Polls.

"Coach Mike Leach has built a nationally prominent football program at Washington State and our student-athletes continue to excel athletically and academically under his leadership," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "His ability to create and steward a winning culture, combined with his vision and expertise, make him one of the elite coaches in the entire sport of football. Few coaches could have accomplished what Coach Leach did in 2018. There is no greater head football coach for WSU than Mike Leach and we are happy to have him leading our program for many years to come."

Leach, the first WSU coach to lead the Cougs to four-straight bowl games, was named the AFCA National Coach of the Year and received Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors.

"It has been a great run here at Washington State over the last seven years, but I still believe that our best days are ahead of us," said Leach. "I am just as excited to be the head coach at WSU as I was the day that I was hired here and I look forward to leading this program to big things in the future."

According to WSU Athletics, Leach's 2019 compensation will be $3.75 million, while the following four years he is scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.

The Cougars also announced that Defensive Coordinator Tracy Claeys agreed to a three-year contract through the 2021 season.