VILLANOVA, Pa. – A brutal third quarter buried the Washington State women's basketball team in their matchup against Florida Gulf Coast on Saturday.
After leading at the half, the Cougars were ultimately eliminated from the NCAA Tournament by the Eagles, 74-63.
The Eagles exploded out of the gates in the second half to score 30 points in the third quarter, and WSU couldn't scratch their way back.
The Cougars held a 1-point lead at halftime, after a back-and-forth first half. WSU fell behind by as many as six points in the first quarter and leading by as many as seven at times.
But Washington State couldn't overcome turnover and foul trouble in the second half and couldn't keep Eagles star Sha Carter contained. Carter scored 24 points on 10 of 13 shooting.