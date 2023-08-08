SPOKANE, Wash. — As the weather is warming up, grilling becomes a fun and common outdoor activity!
Grilling is one of the most popular ways to cook food, but this can be dangerous if not done safely.
Last year in Washington State, there were over 2,000 fire incidents caused by cooking that resulted in $10 million in losses. This includes both propane and charcoal grills.
The State Fire Marshal's Office urges residents to practice grilling safety by:
- Only using grills outdoors
- Keeping children and pets at least three feet away from your grilling area
- Place you grill away from your home, deck and out from overhanding branches
- Never leave grill unattended
- Always make sure the grill lid is open before lighting if using a gas grill
- Keep charcoal lighter fluid out of the reach of children when using a charcoal grill
- Check propane tank connections for leaks before using for the first time
- Use electronic charcoal starters for lighting charcoal, if available
- Let coals cool before disposing them in a metal container
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal's Office at (360) 596-3929.