OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Fire Marshal's Office wants to remind owners of recreational vehicles that fires can easily start if not cautious.
Motorhomes, campers and other recreational vehicles are used for living and traveling. Each year fires in these vehicles cause deaths, injuries and millions of dollars in damage.
Fires can easily start in the kitchen, engine and sometimes electrical in nature. In 2022, there were a total of 3,932 vehicle-related fires that occurred including recreational vehicles.
The SFMO suggests these safety tips whenever using your recreational vehicle:
- Install smoke alarms and make sure they work
- Make sure you have working CO alarms in your vehicle
- Stay in the kitchen while you cook
- Only use one heat-producing appliance plugged into an outlet at a time
- Check for propane leaks for any appliance that uses it
- Do not keep portable heaters on when sleeping
- Know two ways out of vehicle if a fire starts and make sure windows can open easily
- Keep a portable fire extinguisher on board
- If campfires are allowed, keep them 25 feet from anything that can burn
- Always have your recreational vehicle serviced by a qualified mechanic
If you have any questions of want more information, contact the State Fire Marshal's Office at (360) 596-3929.