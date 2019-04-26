The wait for fishing season in Washington is almost over.
Fish hatcheries are working hard to stock lakes across the state, and bait shops are preparing for the chaos of opening day. Joe Long of Ruby’s Bait and Tackle has seen many opening weekends, and he has advice for families.
“Grandparents, be really prepared,” Long said. “You may well be taking more fish off and getting it back in and they’ve got another one just that quick, so you might leave tired... with messy hands.”
Long says to purchase a fishing license and discover pass before opening day on Saturday, April 27. Those looking for additional ways to celebrate can attend the annual Fisherman’s Breakfast in Medical Lake. More information is available here.