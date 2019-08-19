Washington State has opened the season at No. 23 in the opening Associated Press Top 25 College Football poll.
After closing the 2018 season at No. 10, the Cougars picked up 200 points in the poll released Monday. The Cougs were one of five Pac-12 teams ranked, joining Oregon (No. 11), Washington (No. 13), Utah (No. 14) and Stanford (No. 25)
WSU is coming off school-record 11 wins in the 2018 season, capped by a victory in the Alamo Bowl over Iowa State. They open the 2019 campaign hosting New Mexico State at Martin Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.
Head Coach Mike Leach enters his eighth season leading the Cougars and picked up both AFCA National Coach of the Year and Pac-12 Coach of the Year honors. He recently signed an extension through the 2023 season.
The @AP_Top25 preseason poll is OUT.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) August 19, 2019
We've got 5⃣ #Pac12FB teams representing the pac(k). 👏
1️⃣1️⃣ @oregonfootball
1️⃣3️⃣ @UW_Football
1️⃣4️⃣ @Utah_Football
2️⃣3️⃣ @WSUCougarFB
2️⃣5️⃣ @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/C2g080Q4Rp