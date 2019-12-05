PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University has agreed to extend Head Football Coach Mike Leach's contract an additional year through the 2024 season.
"Mike Leach has established, and continued, a culture of success at Washington State, both academically and athletically, that few have matched," said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun. "He has returned WSU to national prominence, is one of the top football coaches in the nation, and we are fortunate to have him leading our program."
Leach has led the Cougs to their fifth-straight bowl appearance this season, a program record. Leach and WSU agreed in principle to a provision in the contract, bringing it to a five-year deal.
"We are excited about going to our fifth-straight bowl game and look forward to another exciting season in 2020. Go Cougs!" said Leach.
In keeping with his agreement signed following the 2017 season, Leach's 2020 compensation will be $4 million, while the following four years he is also scheduled to make $4 million per year. Following the 2020 season, Leach will also receive a one-time retention bonus of $750,000.
The news comes on the heels of a drama-filled past week for Leach after an exchange with a Spokesman-Review columnist along with once again being the subject of some coaching rumor mills.
