OLYMPIA, Wash. - State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy announced that she will be resigning from her position later this year.
“This decision is my own, and it’s a personal one,” Lofy said. “My only definitive plan after I leave the agency is to take a brief hiatus from my career to focus on being a mom, improving my health and reconnecting with friends and family.”
The Department of Health said Lofy's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic has been key to the successes DOH has made as a state, not only in responding to the crisis, but offering key advice to leaders and to the people of Washington about how to stay safe.
I am so grateful for the work Kathy has done throughout her tenure here, but I’m most thankful for her partnership in every major priority that the department has taken on in the last several years,” Secretary of Health John Wiesman said. “Her leadership, guidance and support have been invaluable.”
Gov. Jay Inslee said: “We are very fortunate to have had Kathy Lofy looking out for the health of all Washingtonians. Her leadership, her dedication to science and data have been invaluable not only during the COVID pandemic, but throughout her entire time at DOH. Kathy will be greatly missed but she’s earned this time off. I have no doubt that whatever endeavor she takes on next, she will bring the same focus, energy and commitment. I thank her for her incredible service and wish her the very best.”
Lofy has been in her position for the last six and a half years and plans to leave the position around the end of the year, according to DOH, but there isn't a set date. DOH said the search for a replacement will begin in the next month and Lofy will ensure the next state health officer will have a smooth transition into their role.
