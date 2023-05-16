OLYMPIA, Wash. - On the first day of a special session called by Governor Jay Inslee, the Washington State legislature passed a compromise drug possession bill.

On May 3, Senate Bill 5536 passed the senate floor with a bipartisan majority. On May 16, the bill passed the state House with a vote of 83-13.

The bill will criminalize public drug use and set a penalty for position of controlled substances. It also aims to create a pre-trial diversion program getting people into treatment. The penalty for possession is set as a gross misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months for the first two convictions. The fine for a conviction is $1,000 maximum.

Washington state's current drug possession law is set to expire July 1. If a compromise wasn't passed by then, possession of personal use amounts of drugs would have been decriminalized. 

The bill is now headed to Governor Inslee's desk.

