OLYMPIA, Wash. -- On Wednesday, the Washington State Legislature approved a bipartisan $2.2 billion COVID-19 relief bill that seeks to expand vaccine distribution across the state, improve testing, support schools, and help small businesses, among many other benefits.
This relief bill is funded largely through the money the state received as a part of the second federal relief bill approved by congress in late December.
After being passed in both the House and the Senate nearly unanimously, HB 1386 is now headed to Governor Jay Inslee's desk to be signed into law.
The bill has many different elements, looking to provide support for many of the industries impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Some of those elements included in the bill are listed below:
- $618 million for vaccine administration, contract tracing, and testing (includes emphasis on working with school districts as they reopen safely).
- $668 million for schools as they resume in-person learning and dedicated funding to help children catch up with learning loss during the pandemic
- $365 million for rental assistance to help tenants and landlords impacted by the pandemic
- $240 million for at least 12,000 small business assistance grants
- $70 million to assist undocumented immigrants who have been affected by the pandemic and do not qualify for federal or state assistance
- $50 million in grants to help keep childcare businesses open and expand their capacity
- $26 million for food assistance to individuals and households in need
You can find the whole breakdown of the bill by clicking here.
In addition to passing HB 1386 on Wednesday, the Legislature also approved House Bill 1095, which will exempt businesses from paying B&O taxes on emergency assistance grants from the state or federal government. The measure is expected to provide up to $210 million in tax relief for Washington businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Looking ahead:
Additional COVID-19 relief bills are expected to win final approval in the coming days, including:
- Senate Bill 5169, sponsored by Sen. David Frockt (D-Seattle), would improving the provision of personal protective equipment in medical settings to ensure that for the remainder of this health emergency, providers have the PPE they need to keep themselves and their patients safe. The bill passed the Senate on Wednesday and now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.
- Senate Bill 5272, sponsored by Sen. Christine Rolfes (D-Bainbridge Island), would allow thousands of establishments impacted by closures to avoid paying liquor licensing fees for one year. The fees can range anywhere from $250 to $2,000, depending on the license type. The measure is awaiting action in the House.
The Legislature is in the fifth week of a 105-day session that is scheduled to adjourn on April 25.
