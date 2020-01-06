Dozens of bills are prefiled in the Washington State Legislatures 2020 session including one preventing kids' lemonade stands from being shut down.
According to House Bill 2232, it would legalize, "the sale of nonalcoholic beverages by a child."
The bill states it would only apply to people under the age of 18-years-old.
The bill was introduced by Representative Van Werven from the 42nd District.
Find all the prefiled bills on the Washington State Legislature website.
