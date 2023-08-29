SPOKANE, Wash.- A Washington state man appeared in Spokane's Federal Courthouse to face charges related to the January 6 Riots.
The FBI received a tip from the public about Elliot Williams. Court docs say that someone who knows him saw him on the front page of CBS News' website and contacted authorities. Using facial recognition research of the footage from January 6th, and comparing it with other known images of Williams, including his driver's license, agents determined the person in the January 6 footage bore a striking resemblance to Williams, too big to ignore.
On September 15, 2022 agents interviewed Williams, who said that he decided to fly to Washington, D.C. on January 5, 2021 to participate in the "Stop the Steal" Trump Rally that was to be held the next day.
He told agents, court docs show, that he traveled with the crowd to the U.S. Capitol Building, and then entered the building with people. He says he attempted to open a closed cabinet inside the Capitol Building to find tissues to deal with pepper spray.
Court docs show that Williams is first seen entering the U.S. Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at 2:26pm. He wanders through the building for just over an hour and then is seen leaving at 3:49pm. He enters a second time a short time later and was part of a large mob that tried to move into the Rotunda, but were pushed out by Capitol Police. He leaves for a second time at 4:27pm.
The FBI believes that Williams is guilty of:
1. Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority
2. Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
3. Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
4. Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
The first two charges carry with them, at maximum, a 1 year prison sentence and a $100,000 fine. The second two charges carry with them, at maximum, a 6 month prison sentence at a $5,000 fine.