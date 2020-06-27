Washington State officials temporarily halt any county Phase 4 plans
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL TWICE DAILY.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Currently in Spokane
Most Popular
Articles
- Spokane Police make an arrest following a string of North Spokane fires
- Seattle's CHOP zone has "now concluded" according to project's Twitter account
- Idaho Teen hit in crosswalk, insurance for driver refusing to pay medical bills
- Spokane County leaders address new face covering requirement and local PPE distribution
- Borracho Tacos & Tequileria linked to outbreak of COVID-19
- Teen hospitalized after Kootenai County crash that left vehicle in two pieces
- Number of Spokane County coronavirus cases sees record spike as total surges past 1,000
- Lutz: 21 new virus cases reported from single business, county total grows to 1,122
- Washington issues statewide facial covering requirement
- 1 dead, several rescued after boat takes on water on Lake Pend Oreille
Images
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
KHQ Breaking News Alerts
Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News
KHQ Daily Weather
Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority
KHQ Daily e-Newsletter
Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source.
More Video From This Section
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.