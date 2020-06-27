Phase 4
Washington State leaders are temporarily halting any hopes of advancing counties to Phase 4 of the state's reopening plan.
 
On Saturday, Governor Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman released a statement saying in part, "The changes between Phase 3 and Phase 4, especially with regards to gathering size and occupancy rates, could further increase the spread of COVID-19 in our state, even in communities that have very low rates of disease. The progress we've made thus far is at risk, therefore we are making the prudent choice to slow down our phased approach to reopening."
 
Counties currently in Phase 3 include Asotin, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Kittitas, Garfield, Ferry, Columbia and Whitman. Pullman City Council member Brandon Chapman said the decision doesn't surprise him.

"We have to realize that if we open things up too soon we could be the next Yakima," Chapman said. It is frustratingly slow but it is worth it to be smart, to wear our masks."
 
Secretary Wiesman and Governor Inslee said they will continue to re-evaluate their phased reopening options in the coming weeks, specifically concerning moves from Phase 3 to Phase 4. Phase 4 would allow nightclubs, concert venues and larger sporting arenas to reopen.
 
The release said counties attempting to advance from Phase 1 or Phase 2 can still apply to move forward. It can be read in its entirety here.

Tags