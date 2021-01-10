"We brought in a significant amount of resources to assure that this mission we have been tasked with is successful and we want to make sure we do it as safely as possible" Sergeant Wright of the Washington State Patrol said Sunday.
Following Governor Inslee's orders, the Washington State Patrol as well as the National Guard are now on duty, and stand by at the Washington state capitol.
This activation comes after Wednesday's capitol riot, as well as the governors' grounds intrusion.
With many events planned at the capitol this coming week, the Washington State Patrol says they aren't trying to silence first amendment rights, just keep everyone safe.
"Our mission is to ensure that everyone stays safe, people are allowed to express their first amendment rights, to express their opinions in a safe and orderly fashion, in a legal fashion- but we still stand fast and make sure that the legislators are able to conduct their business in a safe and proper manner," added Sergeant Wright.
Sunday morning Governor Inslee released this statement saying,
"There will be acres of areas for people to exercise their First Amendment rights on the Capitol Campus. There will be restricted access in certain areas that are open only to legislators and staff. These areas will be clearly delineated by fencing and security personnel."
The We of Liberty organization was on the Washington capitol campus Sunday morning speaking and protesting in a law abiding manner.
The WSP wants to remind anyone looking to go to the capitol campus this week to remain aware of what is going on around you.
"Be aware of your surroundings if you are coming to visit the capitol campus, be aware there are events happening and expected to happen over the next couple of days and to keep those things in mind if they choose to visit the campus to ensure their own safety, WSP Sergeant Wright said.
As events happen Monday, we will keep you updated on our website.
