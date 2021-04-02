OLYMPIA, Wash - Washington State Patrol (WSP) is elevating their security presence at the state capitol.
WSP has patrol cars blocking vehicular access into the area of the Legislative Building and surroundings.
Authorized access by car and foot will still be allowed.
WSP says they have no reason to believe there is a security threat but are staying ready to be cautious.
Capitol Campus Alert: In an abundance of caution, we are temporarily elevating our security posture with WSP vehicles blocking vehicular access into the area of the Legislative Building and surroundings. Authorized vehicular and pedestrian access, will still be granted.— WA State Patrol (@wastatepatrol) April 2, 2021