SPOKANE, Wash. - April marks National Distracted Driving Awareness Month, and during the month of April, Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are conducting emphasis patrols statewide to educate drivers about the state law requiring them to move over or slow down when driving by emergency scenes or construction zones.
WSP's "Move Over, Slow Down" campaign isn't just about reminding drivers that it's the law, though–it's also about reminding drivers that moving over or slowing down could be the difference between life and death for first responders.
"Nationwide, one tow truck driver every six days dies from getting impacted on the side of the road," Susie Groom said.
Groom has been a tow truck driver for more than two decades, and has seen her fair share of close calls.
"I had a state patrol call once–it was a collision scene, and I was on scene with a trooper, and the trooper actually saved my life because of where he placed his car," Groom said. "A car slid out of control and hit him, and it all landed around my tow truck. It stays with you forever."
That extra three seconds a driver's eyes aren't on the road if they check their phone could impact their life, Groom said, but so many others too.
"We all have families, we all have loved ones," Groom said. "We want to come home every day, and something as simple as slowing down a little bit or switching lanes to give us room to work is so critically important to all of us."
WSP Trooper Ryan Senger has had a few close calls himself.
"Every year, hundreds of workers across the United States and in the state get hit by cars on the side of the road–we have troopers every year who get struck by vehicles, or their vehicles get struck by vehicles," Senger said. "I never like responding to those. We never like going to those, and they're so preventable."
Under state law, drivers must move over a lane, if possible, or slow down 10 miles per hour when driving past an emergency or construction zone–or 200 feet before and after the incident or work site.
"We understand that you might not be able to move over all the time, but you do need to at least slow down and make that effort or you could be stopped, or someone could get hurt. We don't want that," Senger said.
"It protects all of us," Groom said. "It's not even just the towing industry, it's anyone that's alongside the road."
Groom's message to drivers is a simple one.
"Please just slow down and move over," she said. "It literally is the smallest thing that makes the biggest impact."