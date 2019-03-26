The Washington State Patrol says more than 1,000 bump stocks were turned in as part of a state wide buy-back program. A federal ban is now in place and the devices are illegal to use or possess, however, but there is no penalty for owners who want to bring them to local law enforcement offices for disposal.
The Washington State legislature allocated $150,000 for the project. Owners who turned in a device to WSP received a voucher for $150. Troopers say more devices were turned in after funds ran out.
Anyone who still has a bump stock is encouraged to take it to a law enforcement office or owners may destroy the devices themselves. Instructions on proper destruction and disposal can be found here