SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol will be conducting a state-wide "Slow Down, Move Over" emphasis through the weekend.
From Friday, August 23 until Sunday, August 25, troopers will be emphasizing the "Move Over Law," which was updated this spring to stress the importance of slowing down if vehicles can't move over a lane to give crews in work or emergency zones more space.
Vehicles are required to approach areas like these with caution and move over or change lanes if safe. If changing lanes isn't possible, drivers should slow down to 10 miles under the posted speed limit.
According to Washington State Patrol, emergency or work zone vehicles include:
- Authorized emergency vehicles using audible or visual signs
- Tow trucks making use of visual red lights
- Vehicles providing roadside assistance using warning lights such as WSDOT Incident Response Trucks
- Police vehicles displaying a flashing, blinking, or alternating emergency light
- Stationary or slow-moving highway construction or maintenance vehicles, solid waste vehicle, or utility service vehicle making use of flashing or warning lights
The penalty for not moving over or slowing down is $214 and can't be waived or reduced. Back in 2018, troopers contacted 4,764 drivers for "Move Over" violations.
Since 2016, 104 patrol cars have been hit on the side of the road, leaving 27 injured, according to Washington State Patrol. Since 1921, 29 troopers have died in the line of duty. A number of those deaths were due to inattentive or reckless drivers at the scene of a previous collision or drivers not paying attention to emergency lights and conditions.