WSP confirms that the sedan carrying 17-year-old Chance Wilbur and 19-year-olds Jasmine Cogswell and Jordan Walker crossed the center line into the southbound lanes, and collided head-on with the Stevens County fire truck about a mile and a half north of Clayton.
All three teens were pronounced dead at the scene. Two male firefighters, a 38-year-old and a 45-year-old, were not badly injured in the crash but were taken to the hospital as a precaution.
At this time, it is still unknown if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.