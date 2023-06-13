MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol hosted the Chief for a Day event in Grant County last Thursday.
Moses Lake local, Nick Burns, was chosen as their selected Chief. Burns and his family attended the event, where he was presented with a plaque and sworn in by Grant County Superior Court Judges Anna Gigliotti and Tyson Hill.
Nick's first order as Chief was to assign all current troopers with 1951 patrol cars, inspired by the vintage 1951 State Patrol car that was on display at the ceremony. WSP said the law is in good hands!