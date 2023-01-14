SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14.
35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition.
Currently, the driver, 60-year-old Glen Gendron, does not have any charges against them. Their vehicle was towed away at the scene.
The Washington State Patrol continues to investigate.
Last Update: Jan. 15 at 8: 20 p.m.
Southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Pines Road between Mission and Boone are now open after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash.
Last Updated: Jan. 14 at 10:15 p.m.
Southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Pines Road between Mission and Boone will remain closed for at least two more hours while WSP remains on-scene.
The driver involved in the crash is still on scene and currently is not facing any charges. Their car continues to be investigated by WSP.
Last Updated: Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m.
One person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Pines and Mission.
Emergency responders have shut down all southbound lanes and one northbound lane of Pines Road between Mission and Boone.
Deputies with the Spokane County Sheriff's Office are directing traffic near the incident.
Washington State Patrol (WSP) troopers are taking pictures and investigating. According to emergency responders, the vehicle involved in the collision is still at the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.