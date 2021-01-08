OLYMPIA, Wash - The Washington State Patrol said its preparing for possible disturbances when the state Legislature opens its session on Monday, January 11.
WSP said that several groups and individuals have indicated they intend to come to the Capitol Campus grounds and in some cases, attempt to disrupt the opening of the Legislative session.
Governor Jay Inslee and both House and Senate leadership have made it clear those proceedings will go on uninterrupted.
In a release sent to media, WSP said special security measures and significantly enhanced security resources, including WSP and the Washington State National Guard, will be deployed to ensure the safe, peaceful and effective processes necessary for the opening of session.
Also, additional measures will be in place to guard against the transmission of COVID-19. Those processes include temporarily limiting access to the Legislative Building.
