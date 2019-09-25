Washington State Patrol looking for witnesses after man says he was shot at on I-5 in Seattle

SEATTLE - Washington State Patrol is looking for witnesses after a man reported he was shot at while driving on Interstate 5 in Seattle.
At approximately 5:40 pm on Tuesday, September 24, WSP got a call from the victim. He said he'd entered the northbound express lanes at Seneca Street and approached the Ship Canal Bridge a black 2 door BMW pulled up to his left and fired a round at his vehicle.
The victim continued north before approaching an exit and the suspect BMW sped around him and stopped in front of him. The driver of the suspect BMW got out of the vehicle, displayed a black handgun and fired another round at the victim's vehicle, according to WSP.
The suspect then jumped back into the BMW and fled the scene, exiting I-5 to State Route 522.
Investigation by troopers and detectives determined there was a bullet strike to the victim's vehicle. A search of the area where the second shot was fired also yielded two casings and one unspent round.
WSP detectives are looking for any witnesses to the incident along with any video footage from dashcams or surveillance cameras in order to identify the suspect and vehicle. Please contact Detective Vik Mauro at (425)401-7746 or by email at Victoria.Mauro@wsp.wa.gov.