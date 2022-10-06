Washington State Patrol needs help finding a missing Indigenous person
Washington State Patrol

WASHINGTON - The Washington State Patrol is asking for help finding a missing Indigenous person from Omak..

Esmeralda "Kit" Mora is five-foot-six, 17-years-old with black hair and brown eyes. 

If seen, please call 911.

