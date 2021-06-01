JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol Officer was struck by a car Tuesday while conducting a traffic stop.
The collision happened on US 101 south of Discovery Bay, according to tweets from WSP.
The WSP officer and the driver who struck them were airlifted with serious injuries to Harborview Medical Center.
The collision originally shut down traffic going both ways on 101 but WSP now has alternating traffic in place as they investigate.
The driver in the traffic stop was uninjured.
The roadway is fully blocked in both directions.
