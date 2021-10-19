OLYMPIA, Wash. -- The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has released a geographical breakdown of the amount of troopers lost in each region due to the vaccine mandate.
The state is split into 8 districts that each highlight the number of WSP troopers who lost their jobs due to their decision to not get vaccinated for COVID-19, despite the state mandate requiring them to do so.
Spokane is in the district 4 region, which reported 10 WSP troopers who lost their jobs on October 18. District 5, which is made up of Clark county, Lewis County, Cowlitz County, Skamania County, and Klickitat County had the highest loss of troopers with 14 losing their jobs at the deadline.
WSP said that they have been working with the Contingency Planning Team since Governor Inslee's initial mandate announcement.
"As the agency moves through the next several days, leaders will gauge the immediate actual impact for short-term mitigation. In that time, the agency will move resources where necessary and specific personnel losses demand adjustment. On the civilian side, the agency will make similar adjustments and look to fill vacancies with the best candidates possible as soon as possible" said a press release from WSP.