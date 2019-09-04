EVERETT, Wash. - Washington State Patrol has released video of the moment a 1967 Chevelle got loose from a trailer and caused a crash in western Washington.
The video shows the Chevell drifting across several lanes of I-5 before another car crashed into it, sending it into the median and eventually bringing it to a stop.
KOMO reports a driver had been hauling the car on a flatbed trailer back on August 18 when it suddenly rolled off the trailer and onto the freeway.
Troopers shared the video with the hashtags #SecureYourLoad and #ItWontBuffOut.