SPOKANE, Wash. - For their 100th year, Washington State Patrol is remembering the 11th fallen officer, who died off-duty in Spokane in 1951.
Ivan Lye Belka was killed when another car struck his patrol vehicle. He was 38 when he died, according to WSP.
Belka grew up in Poulsbo as one of five siblings. He went to North Kitsap High School.
He started with WSP as a radio operator in Port Angeles in 1941. He was commissioned as a WSP patrolman in 1942, the same year he married Jean Elizabeth Bower, a nurse in Spokane.
At the time of his death, Belka had worked for WSP for eight-and-a-half years. He was stationed in Colville as an outpost patrolman.
Belka had one 14-year-old son, Ronald. According to WSP, Ronald was excited to ride with his father into Spokane to get the radio in his patrol car fixed that day. When Ronald awoke, Belka has already left.
Ronald waited for his father to return that day, only to find that he never would.