MASON COUNTY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol is again reminding drivers to secure their loads after a scary incident involving a school bus Wednesday morning.
WSP Trooper Chelsea Hodgson says a ladder that was improperly secured to a pickup truck struck a school bus, with one of the rungs lodging into the side window.
The ladder had impacted the front/driver side window and continued down the side of the bus before pieces broke off.
Trooper Hodgson says the driver sustained minor injuries from broken glass, and thankfully no children were on board.
"We can't say it enough: Secure Your Load," Trooper Hodgson wrote.
