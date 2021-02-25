SPOKANE, Wash. -- On Thursday, The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported over 50 crashes in Spokane County.
The 50 crashes were just reported by WSP, and it is likely that Spokane Police (SPD) and Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) responded to even more that have not yet been reported.
KHQ reached out to both the SPD and SCSO to see if they had responded to a high number of crashes on Thursday as well. We will update this article when they respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.