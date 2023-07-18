Washington State Patrol searching for missing Indigenous person

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) has issued a missing Indigenous person alert for 27-year-old Tyler Keplin.
Keplin was last seen on July 7 around 2 p.m. on Mingo Mountain Road in Kettle Falls. According to WSP, Keplin is 5'9", 200 pounds with brown eyes and was wearing a dark shirt with black shorts, black shoes and a black hat.
On July 12, the Stevens County Sheriff's Office issued an alert asking the publics for help in their search. SCSO says Keplin is from Spokane but has no ties to the area. He has no phone or wallet with him.
“Tyler Keplin is caring, warm-hearted, and happy, he always just wants to put a smile on your face, even when he’s dealing with his own struggles, he will always go the extra mile for the people he loves! Wherever he is at right now, I just want him to know his family loves, cares, and misses him tremendously, especially his 3 babies, we just want him to come home!” Kaylee Keplin, Tyler's sister, said.
If you have any information or know where Tyler might be, please call 911 and reference case number 2307675. All land owners in the area of Mingo Mountain Road of are encouraged to check their property and outbuildings.