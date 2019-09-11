UPDATE, Sept. 11: Detectives with the Washington State Patrol are looking for the public's help in locating a suspect vehicle from a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-90 late Tuesday night.
"We are looking for a 2005-2010 model year silver or gray Volkswagen Jetta station wagon with right front and right side mirror damage," WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said in a tweet along with a stock photo of the vehicle model.
Anyone with information should call WSP Detective Ryan Spangler at 509-227-6644.
UPDATE: Washington State Patrol says the victim in a hit and run crash has died on the way to the hospital.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - The right two lanes of westbound Interstate 90 are blocked off at the Second Ave. exit due to heavy police and first responder presence.
Police are investigating reports of a hit-and-run auto-pedestrian crash.
A KHQ crew is currently on scene working to learn more information.
This is a developing story and will be updated when additional information becomes available.