SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Detectives are seeking witnesses to the motorcycle crash that killed one person late on Jan. 20.
WSP says the crash occurred on the westbound I-90 on-ramp off of Sprague around 11:58 p.m.
As Washington State Patrol holds an investigation, they are asking to speak with anyone who has witnessed or been involved in the crash.
If you or someone you know happened to observe this collision or have any pertinent information that may aid in this investigation, we encourage you to call or email Detective Troy Corkins at (509) 904-5092 or Troy.Corkins@wsp.wa.gov.
Last updated: Jan. 21 at 4 p.m.
According to a release from WSP, crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation blocked two lanes and the Sprague off-ramp while troopers investigated, however all lanes have since reopened.
The cause of the crash has not been shared, and the rider has not been identified.