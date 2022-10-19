SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance investigating a potential road rage-induced shooting that occurred Oct. 9 near the Division Street exit of westbound I-90.
According to a release from WSP, a shooting happened in that area at about 9 a.m.
Washington State Patrol Detective Lewis Stevens is looking for information and witnesses of any possible road rage driving or the shooting event.
The victim's vehicle has been identified as a white Honda Civic Coupe.
If you have information, you can contact Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102 or Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.