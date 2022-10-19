Police lights - Vault

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is seeking assistance investigating a potential road rage-induced shooting that occurred Oct. 9 near the Division Street exit of westbound I-90.

According to a release from WSP, a shooting happened in that area at about 9 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Detective Lewis Stevens is looking for information and witnesses of any possible road rage driving or the shooting event.

The victim's vehicle has been identified as a white Honda Civic Coupe.

If you have information, you can contact Detective Lewis Stevens at (509) 904-5102 or Lewis.Stevens@wsp.wa.gov.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!