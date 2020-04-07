SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol Sergeant saved a woman's life with a Narcan deployment Monday afternoon in North Spokane
According to WSP, Sergeant Greg Riddell was working in the area of SR-395 and Hastings Rd. in north Spokane County prior to 4 p.m. Monday. The sergeant heard EMS being dispatched to a person who was unresponsive in the area.
Sgt. Riddell found the 24-year-old woman down in a parking lot, as she was not breathing, had no pulse and there were signs of drug use. The sergeant then deployed his Narcan nasal spray, and within 30 seconds, the woman started breathing again and had a pulse.
Firefighters from Spokane County Fire District 9 and AMR medics arrived shortly after and took over care of the patient. She was transported to a local hospital.
Paramedics indicated without Sgt. Riddell's quick response, the woman would have likely not survived.
WSP says it issued Narcan to its field force to help combat the deadly effects of drug overdoses. Narcan is used to help reverse the effects of drug overdoses and give first responders the tools to save lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.