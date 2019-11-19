PULLMAN, Wash. - As Cougs get set to travel around the state for the upcoming Thanksgiving break, Washington State Patrol will be conducting emphasis patrols to ensure everybody gets to and from their destinations safely.
WSP will conduct the Washington State University Thanksgiving Emphasis Patrols from Nov. 21-Dec. 1. District 4 troopers (Spokane, Whitman, Adams counties) and District 6 troopers (Grant, Kittitas counties) will focus on speeding to include driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.
Motorists can expect increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 & 195 and I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass. Travelers are encouraged to pay close attention to posted speed limits and stay prepared/monitor changing road and weather conditions.
Students traveling across the state should prepare their vehicles for winter conditions - putting together an emergency kit, checking the fluids/battery and having good-working, all-season tires and chains just in case.
“We appreciate everyone’s help and diligence to ensure that we have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving this year,” said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.
