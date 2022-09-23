WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is in stable condition in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot in Walla Walla on Thursday night.
WSP said Trooper Dean Atkinson Jr. was shot on W. Poplar Street in Walla Walla, near Avery.
Milton-Freewater, Oregon troopers later found the car the car matching the description of the suspect car. After a pursuit, 37-year-old Brandon O'Neel was arrested for the shooting.
In a statement, WSP Chief Jon R. Batiste said Trooper Atkinson was a five-year veteran of WSP and drove himself to the hospital after the shooting.
Trooper Atkinson was treated at Providence Medical Center in Walla Walla before being transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
The Regional Special Investivation Unit is investigating the shooting.Last Updated: Sept. 23 at 9 a.m.
At approximately 5:20 pm today, a WSP trooper in Walla Walla was rammed by a car, then shot. He was able to drive himself to the hospital. The suspect has been arrested.— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) September 23, 2022
When we have more information we will give an update.
Thank you for all the community support!!
According to WSP, a car rammed into the trooper and shot him. The trooper drove himself to the hospital.
WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen told KHQ the suspect was contacted by law enforcement earlier in the day, but it's unclear right now how they came in contact with the trooper again.
There's no threat to the public.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.