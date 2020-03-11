PULLMAN, Wash. - As Washington State University students travel away from Pullman for spring break, the Washington State Patrol will be out making sure they stay safe on the roads.
According to a release from WSP, troopers will be conducting emphasis patrols starting March 12 and running through March 22. Troopers in Spokane, Whitman, Adams, Grant and Kittitas counties will be focusing on speeding, driving too fast for conditions, distracted or impaired driving and other collision-causing violations.
Despite the early spring-like weather the region has been experiencing lately, students traveling across the state are encouraged to be prepared for winter travel conditions.
WSP is reminding students to make sure all fluids in vehicles are full and batteries are in good working condition. Having a small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothes and emergency flares is also a good idea.
Having good all-season or snow tires as well as tire chains are also advised and may be required when traveling over mountain passes.
"Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone travels during Spring Break without incident," WSP District 4 Commander Captain jeff Otis is quoted as saying.
Drivers heading to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on State Routes 26 and 195, as well as Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to posted speed limits and be prepared for changing road and weather conditions.
