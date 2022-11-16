PULLMAN, Wash. - Washington State University (WSU) students from western Washington driving home for Thanksgiving break should pay close attention to posted speed limits.
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will be conducting emphasis patrols Nov. 17-26 as students travel across the state for the holiday break.
WSP District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties will be focusing on speeding violations, driving too fast for conditions, distracted or impaired driving and other risky violations during the emphasis.
Drivers traveling to and from WSU will see an increased WSP presence on SR 26 and SR 195.
WSP encourages travelers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to be prepared for changing road and weather/winter driving conditions. You can find current road and weather conditions on all state highways by going to the website or mobile apps provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).
WSDOT provides updates on road and weather conditions, including mountain pass updates, to help motorists who are planning on being on area roads.
WSP also encouraged students traveling across the state to prepare their vehicles for winter travel conditions. A small emergency kit with water, food, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares are a good idea. Make sure all the fluids in vehicles are full and the vehicle’s battery is in good working order. Good all-season or snow tires, as well as tire chains are advised and may be required when traveling over the mountain passes.
“We appreciate everyone’s help and diligence to ensure that we have a safe and enjoyable Thanksgiving this year,” said WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis.