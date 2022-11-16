Washington State Patrol training class graduates 44 new troopers

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Dozens of new troopers joined the ranks of the Washington State Patrol on Wednesday, after graduating from the agency's 116th Trooper Basic Training.
The 44 newly commissioned troopers participated in a formal graduation at the Capitol Rotunda in Olympia. The graduation marked the completion of more than 1,400 hours of rigorous training including classroom and practical exercises at the WSP Academy in Shelton.
The training culminated with a coaching trip where the cadets worked alongside a field training officer. The combined efforts of the 116th class resulted in 8,371 driver contacts, the removal of 599 impaired drivers from roadways, 1,038 collision investigations and 2,920 motorist assists during their two-month long coaching trip.
Chief John R. Batiste thanked the graduates, as well as to their families for sacrificing time with their loved ones as they became WSP troopers.
“There has never been a more critical time in history, in this state…than now to have you join the ranks of this profession, and in particular, this organization,” Chief Batiste said during the graduation ceremonies. “The people are in need of your services. I am excited for you. I am thrilled for you.”
The class will now go out to their new assignments across the state to begin new duties of keeping the Washington's roadways safe.
“We’re suffering an all-time high in terms of fatality collisions that are occurring dating back to 2005,” Chief Batiste said. “You’re here to help us curb that trend in the right direction.”