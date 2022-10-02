WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22.
Beyond happy to report the great news that Trooper Atkinson has been released from Harborview Medical Center in Seattle! He will be returning to Walla Walla to continue his recovery from serious injuries sustained September 22nd, surpassing all expectations. #1197strong pic.twitter.com/tZKLfNVGp7— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) October 2, 2022
Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the incident, but was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital.
He spent the last two weeks at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
