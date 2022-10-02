Trooper Dean Atkinson

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Dean Atkinson will return home to continue his recovery, after he was shot while on duty in Walla Walla on Sept. 22.

Atkinson is a five-year veteran of the WSP. He suffered gunshot wounds to his face and hand during the incident, but was able to drive himself to a nearby hospital. 

He spent the last two weeks at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment. 

