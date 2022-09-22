breaking

WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla on Thursday. WSP has the suspect in custody. 

The trooper has not been identified yet.

According to WSP, a car rammed into the trooper and shot him. The trooper drove himself to the hospital.

WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen told KHQ the suspect was contacted by law enforcement earlier in the day, but it's unclear right now how they came in contact with the trooper again.

There's no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.

