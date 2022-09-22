WALLA WALLA, Wash. - A Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper is being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle after being shot in the line of duty in Walla Walla on Thursday. WSP has the suspect in custody.
The trooper has not been identified yet.
At approximately 5:20 pm today, a WSP trooper in Walla Walla was rammed by a car, then shot. He was able to drive himself to the hospital. The suspect has been arrested.— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) September 23, 2022
According to WSP, a car rammed into the trooper and shot him. The trooper drove himself to the hospital.
WSP Trooper Sarah Clasen told KHQ the suspect was contacted by law enforcement earlier in the day, but it's unclear right now how they came in contact with the trooper again.
There's no threat to the public.
