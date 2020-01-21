Washington state ranks second most physically active according to CDC

A new study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said residents in Washington state are the second most physically active in the nation.
According to the CDC, 81.7 percent of Washingtonians say they spend more than 30 minutes a day doing some sort of physical activity. The only state above Washington is Colorado coming in first by one percent.
The study shows that Mississippi is the least active population with only 67 percent of the population spending 30 minutes a day being active.
Following Mississippi are Arkansas and Kentucky.
