OLYMPIA, Wash. - Several Washington Health and regulatory agencies adopted new emergency rules surrounding flavored vaping products Wednesday.
Executive Order 19-03 issued by Gov. Jay Inslee on Sept. 27, 2019 prohibits the sale of flavored vaping products in the state of Washington.
In line with the Executive Order, the Washington State Board of Health has issued two emergency rules.
Licensed marijuana dispensaries are required to "disclose all compounds, including ingredients, solvents, additives, preservatives, thickening agents, terpenes and other substances used to produce, or added to, marijuana concentrates for inhalation or marijuana-infused extracts for inhalation at any point during production and processing, regardless of source and origin."
The Washington State Board of Health said the rules being put in place are "necessary for the preservation of public health, safety and general welfare by assisting public health officials in isolating the compounds and products that may be connected to the recent outbreak of lung disease."
The board's second emergency ruling requires licensed marijuana retails to post warning signs provided by the board detailing the health risks of vapor products where the products are sold.
