Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin, Spokane Area and Waterville Plateau. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 7 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest gust potential is expected with the passage of the cold front late Monday afternoon into early Monday evening when the winds shift from southwest to the west. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&