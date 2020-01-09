Leach Cheez-It Bowl

Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach reacts to a call during the second half of the Cheez-It Bowl on Friday, December 27, 2019, at Chase Field in Phoenix, Ariz. Air Force won the game 31-21. (Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)

 Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN, Wash. - The Mike Leach era is over in Pullman.

Leach, the Washington State head football coach for the past eight years, has accepted the same position at Mississippi State.

SWX's Sam Adams confirmed with a source at Washington State Thursday that Leach is indeed leaving Pullman for the job in Starkvile, Miss.

Theo Lawson from our partners at the Spokesman-Review also confirmed with a source on Leach's departure from WSU.

Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news Thursday morning.

Leach had reportedly interviewed for the vacant job at MSU this week in Florida with John Cohen. Thursday morning, Cohen tweeted a video featuring a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean" along with the MSU flag, an apparent reference to Leach's affinity for pirates and his "Swing Your Sword" book.

Cohen later tweeted photos of Leach signing a contract, and Leach promptly has changed his Twitter page to include the Mississippi State branding and new title.

Coach Leach MS

Leach coached the Cougars to 55 wins and six bowl appearances.

