PULLMAN, Wash. - The Mike Leach era is over in Pullman.
Leach, the Washington State head football coach for the past eight years, has accepted the same position at Mississippi State.
SWX's Sam Adams confirmed with a source at Washington State Thursday that Leach is indeed leaving Pullman for the job in Starkvile, Miss.
And it’s confirmed through a source at Washington State. Leach is indeed going to Mississippi State. https://t.co/In6PJJKCMo— 𝚂𝚊𝚖 𝙰𝚍𝚊𝚖𝚜 𝚂𝚆𝚇 (@SamAdamsTV) January 9, 2020
Theo Lawson from our partners at the Spokesman-Review also confirmed with a source on Leach's departure from WSU.
Going off the @PeteThamel report, I've also been able to confirm through a source Mike Leach has left #WSU for the job at #MissState.— Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) January 9, 2020
Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports was the first to report the news Thursday morning.
Leach had reportedly interviewed for the vacant job at MSU this week in Florida with John Cohen. Thursday morning, Cohen tweeted a video featuring a scene from "Pirates of the Caribbean" along with the MSU flag, an apparent reference to Leach's affinity for pirates and his "Swing Your Sword" book.
January 9, 2020
Cohen later tweeted photos of Leach signing a contract, and Leach promptly has changed his Twitter page to include the Mississippi State branding and new title.
Leach coached the Cougars to 55 wins and six bowl appearances.
