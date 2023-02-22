OLYMPIA, Wash. – A bill that would require Washington state elementary schools to provide at least 30 minutes of recess per day was passed by the state Senate on Monday.
Senate Bill 5257 was written by Puget Sound area Senator T'wina Nobles and is cosponsored by Auburn Senator Claire Wilson and Spokane Senator Andy Billig, among others.
The bill was amended from its original, which guaranteed 45 minutes of daily recess within the school day when the day is longer than five hours.
SB 5257 received widespread support during a public hearing in January. On Monday, it passed along party lines, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans voting against.
Democrats, including Nobles, argued the bill is necessary because research has found students benefit from physical activity and play. Some Republicans argued school districts need flexibility to make decisions about recess based on student need, staffing and other factors.
The state House of Representatives referred the bill to the Education Committee during a first reading on Wednesday. A public hearing is scheduled in that committee on Mar. 1.