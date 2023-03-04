Washington state Senate passes controversial drug possession bill

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Drug possession laws could be on their way to getting a little tighter in Washington state, after the Senate voted to advance a bill increasing penalties on Friday.
The vote on Senate Bill 5536 followed a long floor session, with several proposed amendments. It passed with a bipartisan majority, but a large bipartisan minority voted against it.
Spokane Valley Republican Sen. Mike Padden was one of a few Republicans to vote against the bill. He said it doesn't go far enough to increase penalties.
Padden proposed two amendments on Friday, both of which failed. One would have made fentanyl possession a felony.
"I think it's quite modest," Padden said. "I think this crisis we have with fentanyl in our state cries out that it be a felony."
Redmond Democratic Senator Manka Dhingra urged her colleagues to vote against that amendment, pointing out that many people don't buy fentanyl specifically to buy fentanyl, rather they buy drugs that are laced with the opioid.
Ultimately, though with very different concerns, neither Dhingra nor Padden voted for the final bill.
Democrats, who made up a majority of those who voted against the bill, argued on the Senate floor that the legislature needs to prioritize a comprehensive and compassionate drug policy.
Following the vote, Padden clarified what more needs to be done to create a bill he would be comfortable voting for.
"The threat of a longer sentence is a needed motivation for drug offenders to undergo treatment" Padden said. "We need a balance between accountability and treatment that this legislation doesn’t achieve. Law enforcement in our state has pointed out the importance of tougher penalties for drug possession in order to compel drug users to get the treatment they need to hopefully become clean."
The bill heads to the state House for further consideration.