Washington State Senate set to honor states Special Olympics team
WASHINGTON - A resolution has been drafted in the Washington state senate to honor the incredible group of Washingtonians who participated in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.
 
20 state senators have sponsored the bipartisan resolution, working together to create the memorable and congratulatory honor which will be read on the floor later this week. 

Every four years, the USA Games offer an inclusive opportunity for athletes with disabilities to showcase their remarkable skill to hundreds-of-thousands of fans across the nation. During the 2022 Games in Orlando, Florida, Washington had a big presence among these incredible participants with nearly 100 athletes, coaches, and staff participating last summer. 65 of these individuals earned medals in their competitions. 

While the event may be over, fans can still recognize the impressive performances of these athletes and supporters in a meaningful and exciting way. The Washington state Senate will be honoring many of these 100 individuals with a reading of Senate Resolution 8625 on Friday, April 7. The event will take place at 9 A.M. at the state Legislative Building in Olympia, but viewers across the state can tune in via livestream.

